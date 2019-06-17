“Mind-Blowing” Number Of WWE Superstars Have Contacted All Elite Wrestling

With All Elite Wrestling making waves, a significant portion of the WWE roster has reportedly already reached out to the upstart company.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, a “mind-blowing” number of WWE Superstars have contacted AEW because of the promotion’s “insane momentum.”

Meltzer added, “WWE didn’t expect this … to keep growing. [They] would have thought it was beginner’s luck the first time, but now they can’t say that.”

AEW debuted on pay-per-view last month with Double or Nothing in front of a sold-out crowd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was widely praised and it featured the surprise debut of Jon Moxley (aka Dean Ambrose).

Along with Moxley, Dustin Rhodes (aka Goldust) and Shawn Spears (aka Tye Dillinger) are among the former WWE Superstars who have recently signed with AEW.

According to Meltzer, WWE is offering more money to wrestlers in an effort to get them to stay, but some are “miserable” and may not be persuaded.