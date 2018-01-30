Missy Hyatt Thinks Paige Spoiled Her Opportunity With WWE

Missy Hyatt recently spoke with Hannibal TV (wrestlinginc.com) about various topics. Here are the highlights:

Wrestlers living in the social media era:

“Nowadays, with social media, don’t take anything that you don’t want to get out. Cuz everybody’s got cameras nowadays, so when you’re out in public, be on your best behavior. Watch your P’s and Q’s because you never know when someone has a camera, and sees you either fighting with your boyfriend, or doing something stupid. So, don’t do it.”

Paige’s career-ending:

“Overall, I think she had an opportunity to do something and to have a really, really great run, and I think she spoiled it,” Hyatt said. “I think it’s sad, because she could have had a really great run, and make a lot of money and probably never have to work again… I heard WWE didn’t want her to have the neck surgery, but she pressed for the neck surgery, and [they’re] like, you’re too young to have the neck surgery.”