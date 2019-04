— USA Network has announced a second season for Miz & Mrs. Produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions, the 20-episode second season of Miz & Mrs. is expected to air in 2020.

In August, USA ordered 14 more episodes of Miz & Mrs. — but those are part of Season 1. The continuation of Season 1 begins tonight at 10/9 C on USA Network.

