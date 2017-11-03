MizTV To Open Monday’s WWE RAW, “List This!” On Braun Strowman Dream Matches, Steve Austin

– Above is the latest “List This!” with Vic Joseph looking at 5 dream match opponents for Braun Strowman – WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant, WWE Hall of Famer Abdullah the Butcher, Vader, Psycho Sid and The Great Khali.

– WWE has announced that the opening segment for Monday’s RAW in Manchester, England will feature RAW General Manager Kurt Angle on MizTV with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. As noted, RAW in Manchester will also feature a “Guitar on a Pole” match between Elias and Jason Jordan.

– CMT posted this video looking at the top 10 badass moments from Broken Skull Challenge, hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. The show currently airs on Tuesday nights at 9pm EST.