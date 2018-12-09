MLW Announces Card For Live Fusion Episode

Major League Wrestling has announced its lineup for the upcoming live broadcast for MLW: Fusion for next Friday, December 14 in Miami, Florida and will be broadcast live on the BeIN Sports Network. Here’s the card:



* Dragon Lee vs. DJZ.

* Rush vs. Rich Swann.

* Kotto Brazil vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Andrew Everett vs. Jason Cade to crown the new The Middleweight Champion in a Four Way Ladder Match.



