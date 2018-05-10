MLW Heading To New York City For TV Taping – Details

Major League Wrestling sent out the following:



MLW IS COMING TO NYC JULY 19



NEW YORK – For the first time since 2002, Major League Wrestling® will return to New York on Thursday, July 19. The new Melrose Ballroom will play host to the highly anticipated event and MLW® is bringing no shortage of star power to celebrate, as World Heavyweight Champion Shane Strickland, Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, MVP, Barrington Hughes, Maxwell J. Friedman, Sami Callihan, Salina de la Renta and ACH are all confirmed.



The event will be a Major League Wrestling: FUSION television taping for beIN SPORTS. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, May 12 at 10 a.m. ET at www.MLWTickets.com. Ticket sales are limited to four (4) per person. For the latest information on bouts for this event, please visit www.MLW.com. All bouts are subject to change.



Press credential link is open on the MLW® Press Portal. Please apply before Friday, July 13. No applications will be accepted after this deadline.



Watch Major League Wrestling: FUSION Friday nights at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on beIN SPORTS. Learn more about MLW’s new TV series: http://www.MLW.com/fusion.



MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM: Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows. Melrose Ballroom is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106 95014.



MORE ABOUT MLW: Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. MLW Radio Network is the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day. MLW content has been distributed commercially in in the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, India, Denmark and Bangladesh among other territories.



Like MLW on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/majorleaguewrestling



Follow MLW on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/MLW



Follow MLW on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/majorleaguewrestling



Learn more about MLW at: http://www.MLW.com