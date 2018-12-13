MLW Launches First Digital Series – Details

On Thursday morning, MLW officially announced that they would be launching their first digital series. MLW issued the following:

Wrestling’s most infamous dynasty is getting their own digital series.The Hart Foundation will present H2tv available exclusively on MLW’s YouTube channel. Viewers tuning in this Friday to beIN SPORTS will see a teaser for the series on the MLW Fusion LIVE broadcast which airs at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.



2018 has been a huge year for the Hart Foundation. Undefeated in tag team competition, the trio have become a force in Major League Wrestling arguably unlike anything the league in history.



“Giving these three the shot to be Executive Producers and have complete creative control over this project is probably something I’ll regret but the fans will no doubt enjoy,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.



What happens when Teddy Hart, Brian Pillman and Davey Boy Smith Jr. are given a blank canvas? Tune in this Friday to beIN SPORTS to see a sneak look. Subscribe for free to MLW’s YouTube channel to see H2tv when it premieres later this month.