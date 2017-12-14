MLW Zero Hour Event Set For Orlando, FL

MLW ZERO HOUR TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR MLW’S JANUARY 11TH RETURN TO ORLANDO; TALENT ANNOUNCED

ORLANDO – Tickets to Major League Wrestling’s January 11th event, MLW: Zero Hour went on sale today at http://mlwzerohour.eventbrite.com for MLW’s return to Orlando this January 11th.

MLW: Zero Hour will emanate from Gilt Nightclub in Orlando, which hosted MLW: Never Say Never.

Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available.

The following wrestlers are confirmed for the MLW: Zero Hour event:

•Matt Riddle

•Jimmy Havoc

•Darby Allin

•MVP

•Jeff Cobb

•“Filthy” Tom Lawlor

•Shane “Swerve” Strickland

•Seth Petruzelli

•Sammy Guevara managed by Salina de la Renta

•MJF

•Jimmy Yuta

•Jason Cade

•Barrington Hughes

Matches and more wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com.

MLW: Zero Hour is an all ages event.

MLW: Zero Hour will be available by January 18th on demand to stream or download with Tony Schiavone and Rich Bocchini calling the action. Learn more about MLW.tv at: http://www.MLW.tv.

GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.

Dress code: There is no dress code for this event. If you stay for the after party at GILT there is a dress code of no hats, shorts or tank tops.

Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.

