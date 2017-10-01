MMA Fighter Uses Walls of Jericho To Win Fight (Video), Chris Jericho Reacts

MMA fighter Jonno Mears used Chris Jericho’s Walls of Jericho submission to win a fight over the weekend. You can check out footage below and Jericho’s reaction:
Hahah see the #WallsOfJericho really works! https://t.co/qJpJLn0lMz
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 30, 2017