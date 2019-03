In an interview with TMZ.com, Mojo Rawley commented on Rob Gronkowski retiring from professional football and possibly having a run with WWE:

“That wouldn’t shock me one bit [Gronk to WWE]. He’s always been a wrestling fan, at WrestleMania he was really excited about it, and we still joke around about that moment. Yeah man, in the future, I’m sure you’ll see him inside a WWE ring in one capacity or another.”