Mojo Rawley Tweets Shane McMahon (Photo), Aiden English Confronts Luke Harper (Video), Fans On SmackDown Brawl

– As noted, the dark match before last night’s WWE SmackDown tapings in Atlanta saw Luke Harper, Mojo Rawley and Tye Dillinger defeat Aiden English and The Ascension. WWE posted this Fallout video with English confronting Harper backstage after the match.

Harper mentions SmackDown being in his hometown of Rochester, NY next week and invites the cameraman to come by his home and see his beautiful wife, his wonderful 5 year old, chickens, dogs and cats. English interrupts and says a great poet once said true nobility is exempt from fear. English tells Harper to remember those words, possibly setting up a match for next week. English leaves and Harper calls him strange, noting that the quote sounds like Shakespeare.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans the most crazy moment from this week’s SmackDown brawl with the women’s division – Charlotte Flair’s moonsault to the floor, Carmella’s soaring dive onto Charlotte on the floor, Becky Lynch Bex-ploding Carmella onto the floor, Charlotte powerbombing Natalya through the table or Shane McMahon announcing the first-ever Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. As of this writing, 52% went with Shane’s announcement while 37% went with Charlotte’s powerbomb to Natalya and 6% voted for Charlotte’s moonsault. The rest received 4% or less.

– Another SmackDown has passed with no TV match for Mojo Rawley, who just won the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 last month. Mojo has worked several dark matches, including the six-man last night in Atlanta, but has not worked a TV match since mid-April. Mojo tweeted the following last night during the show, tagging SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon: