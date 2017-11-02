Molly Holly Talks About Going Up To Vince McMahon To Say She Was Quitting WWE

One of WWE’s most decorated women’s wrestlers, Molly Holly went from Subway to WWE. During a recent interview with Colt Cabana on The Art of Wrestling, Holly discussed this journey, as well as how her departure from WWE went down.

Feeling less than passionate about her job, Holly approached Vince McMahon for her release on April 11, 2005, after that night’s Raw had concluded — she was pinned by Christy Hemme in a tag team match on the show. The two reached an amicable agreement and Holly left the company.

“It was on a Monday night after Raw,” she told Cabana recalling that night. “And some people are like, ‘Oh, you lost to Christy Hemme. Is that why you quit?’ I don’t even remember the match. Like, I just knew that I cannot do this one more day, and so I waited until after Raw. I waited by Vince’s office. He came back from Gorilla [position] and I said, ‘Can I talk to you?’ and he said, ‘Yep.’ I went into his office and I thanked him for everything he [has] ever done for me. I said, ‘Could I please be let out of my contract?’ I had like nine months left.”

Holly continued, “Vince was awesome! Oh my gosh, he was so great! Like, he went on and on and told me all this stuff about how much he appreciated me, what a contribution I had been to the company, I mean, he just raved about me. And he told me, he was like, ‘If you just need time off, if you need six months off, whenever, you’re welcome to come back.’ And so, he had pretty much said, like, ‘You’re just welcome here anytime.’”

“And the next day, John Laurinaitis called me and he’s like, ‘How come you didn’t talk to me?’ because he was in charge of Talent Relations and he was kind of upset that he didn’t know anything about it and that I went over his head and talked to Vince directly. I didn’t feel like Johnny could communicate to Vince in the same way I could, but Johnny was like, ‘Are you sure you don’t just want some time off?’ and I was like, ‘I’m just done. I’m just done.’”

You can listen to the interview here.

Also, here is footage from Holly’s final match on Raw.