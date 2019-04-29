Money In The Bank Rumor Killer, The Revival Offered Huge WWE Contract

– In addition to what Jim Ross recently said about WWE offering an undercard talent a $500,000 contract, Fightful.com is reporting that The Revival have also been offered a similar deal to stay with WWE. The contract is reportedly $500,000 a year each for the next five years but the team hasn’t yet accepted the offer.
– Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following about the Money in the Bank graphics that have been circulating online:
So those “leaked” MITB graphics, the men’s ladder one is false.
Rey Mysterio is scheduled to be appearing at the Motor City Comic Con on 5/19 in Michigan. Tickets are still on sale for his appearance at $50. Unless they pull him last minute, he won’t be in Hartford for the PPV.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 29, 2019