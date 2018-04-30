Moose Speaks on EC3 Signing With WWE NXT, Disappointing Fans At Impact vs. Lucha Underground Show

Moose recently spoke with WSVN-TV Entertainment Reporter Chris Van Vliet. Here are the highlights (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc).

EC3 signing with WWE NXT:



“I talk to him everyday. I’m so happy for him, he’s doing great things with the company he’s with now. Everybody knew he was going to be a star wherever he goes. He looks like a Greek god and he talks great on the mic and his in-ring work is great. We all knew he was going to do great things.”

Disappointing fans at the Impact vs. Lucha Underground show:



“It was probably the most buzzed and most talked about show of that weekend. When you get two big companies with Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling joining forces and producing a good show, there’s tons of dream matches that people want to see. Unfortunately I didn’t give the fans the match they wanted to see. I think a lot of people wanted to see a one-on-one match up with me and Matanza Cueto and instead we were in a 6-way together.”