More Adam Cole Takeover Reactions (Video), Andrade Almas On His Win, Takeover Bands (Video)

– WWE posted this video of Cathy Kelley looking at reactions to former ROH Champion Adam Cole and his debut at WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” last night. As noted, Cole joined Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly for a beatdown on new NXT Champion Drew McIntyre after the main event. Fish and O’Reilly had attacked new NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY earlier in the night.

– As noted, the band Code Orange opened Takeover with a performance of their “Bleeding In The Blur” single. They later performed Aleister Black’s theme song for his entrance with an assist from the band Incendiary. Below is video of Kayla Braxton talking to both bands after the show. She noted that Black previously introduced Code Orange at the Download Festival in the UK.

– Andrade “Cien” Almas tweeted the following photo with Zelina Vega after his win over Johnny Gargano in the opening match of last night’s Takeover event: