More Backstage News On Vince McMahon Bleeding From Kevin Owens Headbutt

WWE officials are denying internally that Vince McMahon bladed during his segment with Kevin Owens on SmackDown LIVE last week, which saw McMahon bleed after Owens gave him a headbutt.

It was speculated that the segment was planned for McMahon to bleed and that he bladed before the segment and covered it up with nu-skin, which would lead to the wound re-opening with a lot of blood.

Dave Meltzer is reporting in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE officials are claiming internally that McMahon didn’t blade and that no blood was planned for the segment. Meltzer, however, noted that this is similar to their statements regarding hardway blood in matches involving Brock Lesnar.

The people involved in setting up the angle said that there was no talk beforehand about McMahon bleeding and how to shoot it. Meltzer added that nobody in WWE was talking about McMahon getting busted open before the segment and that “it just so happened.”

Meltzer watched the segment on a big screen and said that in close-up shots of McMahon, you could see a line going down his forehead and the cut opened on that line after Owens delivered the headbutt. There was also more blood than would be expected from a headbutt.

Those who are skeptical of the story say that if McMahon did blade, he wouldn’t tell anyone and there was more blood than one would usually get from a headbutt.