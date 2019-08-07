More Backstage News On Vince McMahon’s Changes To WWE SmackDown

Just three hours before SmackDown LIVE went on the air last night from Detroit, Michigan, Vince McMahon tore up the script for the entire show.

This is according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer on Twitter, who said that the main event was changed from a singles match between WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan.

the Kingston vs. Bryan main event tonight was changed again. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 6, 2019

Meltzer then noted at 6:43 p.m. EST. that McMahon changed the main event to a tag team match pitting Kingston and Xavier Woods against Bryan and Rowan.

Kofi & Xavier vs. Bryan & Rowan is the latest main event for tonight. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 6, 2019

That match did not go down as Woods teamed up with Big E instead, which resulted in the two beating Bryan and Rowan via disqualification.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the original plan for last night’s main event was Kingston vs. Andrade. Following a production meeting, however, the main event got changed to Kingston and Woods vs. Bryan and Rowan. Then an hour before SmackDown went on the air, the decision was made to pull Kingston from the main event and replace him with Big E.

Johnson also notes that all changes were made by McMahon.