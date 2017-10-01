More Brock Lesnar – Sable Video From NHL Game, Rusev On Chris Jericho’s WWE US Title Win, Tamina

– As noted, Brock Lesnar, Sable and their kids attended a NHL game between the Calgary Flames and the Winnipeg Jets in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada last night. Below is video of the Lesnars hanging out in the locker room after the game:

After the game tonight, @BrockLesnar and his family met up with the boys and got a tour of the dressing room. Take a look behind the scenes! pic.twitter.com/3pOibFRWf1 — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 10, 2017

– Tamina Snuka turns 39 years old today while former WCW star Buff Bagwell turns 46 and former WWE star Brian Christopher Lawler turns 45.

– Rusev tweeted the following on new WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho after the win on RAW last night: