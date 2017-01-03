More Creative Changes Being Made To Impact Wrestling, Jeff Jarrett On The Hardys & Drew Galloway’s TNA Departures

– Long-time Impact Wrestling employee Bill Banks has left the company, according to PWInsider.com.

Bill’s decision to leave the company was not based on recent changes in the company, but rather him wanting to return to the Northeast and move on to other things in his life. Banks had previously worked on the creative team in WWE and WCW.

David Lagana, Conway, and Banks are three creative members that have left the company this year.

– Former WWE personality Zeb Colter (Dutch Mantel) has been named head of creative for Impact Wrestling, and John Gaburick will no longer be writing storylines for the company.

PWInsider reports the Gaburick, who used to be head of creative, will be staying with the company working as a consultant and running the gorilla position. Gaburick will not be involved with creative moving forward with the exception of providing feedback to the new team.

Jeff Jarrett is not expected to appear on television, however it’s likely that his wife Karen will have an on screen role as soon as this Thursday.

– Jeff Jarrett issued the following statement regarding the TNA departures of The Hardys and Drew Galloway:

(1)For the record, it's @IMPACTWRESTLING 's corporate policy not to make any comments on talent contractual matters…. — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 28, 2017

(2) I personally wish nothing but continued success for @JEFFHARDYBRAND @MATTHARDYBRAND @GallowaySpeaks . All three of them are fantastic… — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 28, 2017

(3) talent and wherever they land they will obviously do very well. Wrestling business can be tough at times, but one thing is for sure… — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 28, 2017