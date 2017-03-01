More Details On Alberto Del Rio and His Brother Getting Arrested Over The Weekend

Alberto Del Rio was temporarily arrested in Austria on Friday night for getting into a bar fight, but was later released with zero charges.

This is according to a police spokesperson from Austria, who told Pro Wrestling Sheet that incident is still under investigation. He couldn’t name names, but confirmed that two brothers — 39 and 30 years of age who are Mexican citizens — got into a fight with a 26-year-old Austrian man. The spokesperson believes the fight was over the Austrian man’s ethnicity.

Pro Wrestling Sheet was told that Austrian man was beaten bad enough to require a trip to the hospital in an ambulance.

The brothers were questioned at the police station, but the two implicated each other and it caused a fight between them that led Del Rio to hurt his brother, who wrestles under the name El Hijo De Dos Caras. The spokesperson also claimed that blood needed to be cleaned from the walls of the police station.

The spokesperson says the two were then released with no charges, though they’ll likely face a lawsuit.

The story was first reported by Krone.at.