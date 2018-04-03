More Details On EVOLVE Talent Appearing At WrestleMania AXXESS

EVOLVE Wrestling sent out the following:



EVOLVE talent to wrestle at WWE AXXESS



WWE.com reported that EVOLVE will be represented with matches at WWE Axxess, including title matches with EVOLVE and WWE/NXT competitors. This deal has been developing for a long time. Paul Levesque was the key player in making this happen.



Here is your rundown:



-WWN Champion Keith Lee will make history by defending the WWN Championship against NXT’s Kassius Ohno this Thursday at WWE Axxess. EVOLVE and WWE officials agreed on this match because Ohno (then known as Chris Hero) defeated Lee in Lee’s EVOLVE debut at EVOLVE 76. It was Ohno’s last weekend on the independents. There are questions as to what will happen if Ohno wins the championship. Could he show up in EVOLVE? Could he bring the championship to NXT? Will Daisuke Sekimoto get a title shot at this Friday’s WWN Supershow? Anything is possible!



-The WWN Championship will also be defended this Sunday at WWE Axxess. If Lee gets past Ohno, he will defend vs. Daisuke Sekimoto at the WWN Supershow this Friday at 8pm. Could Sekimoto be heading to WWE Axxess? Anything is possible!



-The EVOLVE Tag Team Championship will be defended this Saturday at WWE Axxess. The EVOLVE tag team scene was already a warzone. This intensifies everything! The current champions are Chris Dickinson & Jaka with Stokely Hathaway. They will put the championship on the line at EVOLVE 102 this Thursday at 8pm CDT in a Tag Team Scramble vs. The End vs. James Drake & Anthony Henry vs. fellow Catch Point teammates Tracy Williams & Dominic Garrini. If they are successful, Dickinson & Jaka will defend vs. Ringkampf of Timothy Thatcher & WALTER at the WWN Supershow this Friday at 8pm. This means that any of these five teams could go to WWE Axxess and make history by defending the EVOLVE Tag Team Championship. Who will make history by defending the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles for the first time in a WWE ring? The major question is who will challenge them? Anything is possible!



-Jason Kincaid will compete against NXT’s Fabian Aichner this Thursday at WWE Axxess in the NXT North American Invitational First Round. We are very happy for Kincaid, who is one of the most unique individuals to ever compete in WWN. He has paid a lot of dues to get to this opportunity. This will be the second tournament that Kincaid participates in as he is scheduled for Style Battle S1:Finale this Saturday at the WWNLive Experience (tickets only $10). Watch this video to get familiar with Kincaid. Can Kincaid become NXT North American Champion? Anything is possible!



“This is truly historic for EVOLVE and the parent company WWN,” WWN President Sal Hamaoui said. “We are proud to be able to feature our unique brand at WWE Axxess. Our athletes have worked very hard and will get the stage they deserve at the WWNLive Experience and WWE Axxess. There is no telling what might happen next. Thank you to WWE for this opportunity.”