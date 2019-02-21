More Details On Why The Top NXT Stars Were Called To The Main WWE Roster

Regarding the top NXT stars appearing on WWE television this week, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following:

“Vince [McMahon] felt that the reason the ratings are down is because the product is stale, the stars are stale and ‘we don’t have any superstars and these guys that we have aren’t gonna be superstars so we need to make new superstars so we gotta get guys that we haven’t ruined.’”

As previously noted, the belief is that Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Aleister Black, and Ricochet will appear on all three WWE brands (RAW, Smackdown, and NXT) for the time being.