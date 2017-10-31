More For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown, Road Dogg Visits DX Invasion Scene, The New Day As Legends (Video)

– Renee Young hosted a special live stream with “Road Dogg” Brian James before tonight’s WWE SmackDown began in Norfolk, Virginia as the former D-Generation X member re-visited the scene of DX’s WCW Monday Nitro invasion at the Norfolk Scope Arena on April 27th, 1998. Above is video from the stream.

– Rusev vs. AJ Styles has been announced for next week’s WWE SmackDown. The winner will earn the final spot for the men’s Team SmackDown at Survivor Series for the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match. Team SmackDown currently features SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon as Team Captain, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode. Team RAW currently features RAW General Manager Kurt Angle as Team Captain along with Braun Strowman.

As noted, next week’s taped SmackDown from Manchester, England will also feature #1 contenders Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

– Tonight’s Halloween edition of SmackDown saw The New Day dress as WWE Legends – Big E as Akeem The African Dream, Xavier Woods as Brother Love and Kofi Kingston as WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart, as seen in the photos and videos below. They did a backstage segment with Aiden English and Rusev, which led to Rusev defeating Big E in a singles match. Also below is a reaction from Hart on Twitter: