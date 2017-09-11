More From Bobby Roode’s NXT Farewell (Video), Nikki Bella Introduces DWTS Partner, Mojo Rawley To Dubai

– Nikki Bella introduces her Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev in this new video as the two traveled to Los Angeles for the premiere on September 18th.

– Mojo Rawley is headed to Dubai later this week for the Games Arabia convention at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Mojo is scheduled to appear on Friday and will likely be doing other promotional appearances while in the city.

– As noted, Bobby Roode’s WWE NXT Farewell Tour took place at weekend live events outside of Florida. The SmackDown Superstar defeated The Velveteen Dream on Thursday in Rochester, lost to NXT Champion Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat with Andrade “Cien” Almas in St. Catharine’s on Friday and defeated Dream at the show in Toronto on Saturday. Below are comments from Roode along with a post-match promo he cut on Friday: