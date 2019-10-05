More Good News For AEW Dynamite Viewership

The AEW Dynamite replay that aired on TNT following the live show drew 423,000 viewers. That brings the combined viewership of the first episode to 1.832 million viewers and if you include the 109,000 viewers for the TSN 2 airing in Canada, the debut edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.941 million viewers in North America.

Reddit user wcincedarrapids provided some more details regarding the AEW vs. NXT viewership:

AEW peaked in the first 35 minutes or so, then slowly declined before finishing strong(but not as strong in the first 35 minutes) in the last 25 minutes.

NXT was more steady throughout, slightly gaining as it went on.

The 8pm, 8:15pm, 8:45pm, 9:00pm, and 9:45pm quarter hours are where AEW had its biggest margins over NXT.

AEW’s strongest quarter hours were its first 3, and NXT’s strongest quarter hours were its last 3. This could be a cause for concern for AEW, as the strong start for the program could very well have been curious people checking it out and may not have any intention of being a return viewer. However, its weakest quarter hour (9:15-9:30) still beat NXT’s strongest quarter hour(9:15-9:30).

AEW’s weakest quarter hour at 9:15 was an 0.62, so one has to assume that will be the baseline going forward.

NXT moved ahead of AEW for a couple minutes from 9:38pm to 9:40pm – anyone know what happened there? I am guessing commercial break for AEW.

The user added that Nashville was NXT’s strongest market and Detroit was AEW’s strongest market.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that NXT did well with Shayna Baszler vs. Candice LeRae with those under 35 but did poor with older viewers. Meltzer added that AEW had a 575,000 to 120,000 edge in teenagers and 444,000 to 145,000 edge with the 18-34 demographic.