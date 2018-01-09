More Legends Confirmed For WWE Raw 25 Anniversary Show

The following names are confirmed for the 25th Anniversary Raw show that takes place in two weeks:

* Steve Austin

* Degeneration X

* The New Age Outlaws

* The APA

* The Dudley Boyz

* The Undertaker

* Shawn Michaels

* Ric Flair

* Kevin Nash

* Scott Hall

* The Godfather

* The Boogeyman

* Sgt. Slaughter

* John Laurinaitis

* Brother Love

* Teddy Long

* “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase

* John Cena

* Brock Lesnar

* Jim Ross

* Jerry Lawler

* Sean “X-Pac” Waltman

* Roman Reigns

* Seth Rollins

* Dean Ambrose

* Asuka

* Braun Strowman

* Alexa Bliss

* Samoa Joe

* Sheamus

* Cesaro

* The Bella Twins

* Kane

* Kurt Angle

* AJ Styles

* Randy Orton

* Jinder Mahal