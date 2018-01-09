More Legends Confirmed For WWE Raw 25 Anniversary Show

The following names are confirmed for the 25th Anniversary Raw show that takes place in two weeks:
* Steve Austin
* Degeneration X
* The New Age Outlaws
* The APA
* The Dudley Boyz
* The Undertaker
* Shawn Michaels
* Ric Flair
* Kevin Nash
* Scott Hall
* The Godfather
* The Boogeyman
* Sgt. Slaughter
* John Laurinaitis
* Brother Love
* Teddy Long
* “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase
* John Cena
* Brock Lesnar
* Jim Ross
* Jerry Lawler
* Sean “X-Pac” Waltman
* Roman Reigns
* Seth Rollins
* Dean Ambrose
* Asuka
* Braun Strowman
* Alexa Bliss
* Samoa Joe
* Sheamus
* Cesaro
* The Bella Twins
* Kane
* Kurt Angle
* AJ Styles
* Randy Orton
* Jinder Mahal