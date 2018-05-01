More Matches Announced For Upcoming WWE Raw Live Events

More lineups for the upcoming WWE UK. Down below are the cards for the Raw live events on May 10 and 11th:

Belfast, Northern Ireland (May 10th)

– Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

– Baron Corbin vs. Braun Strowman

– Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

– Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler vs. Titus Worldwide with Dana Brooke

– No Way Jose, The Ascension, Breezango vs. The Revival, The Authors of Pain, Curt Hawkins

– Handicap Match: The Riott Squad vs. Ember Moon and Natalya

– Raw Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

– Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bayley

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Roode vs. Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal with Sunil Singh

Dublin, Ireland (May 11th)

– Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin, Samoa Joe, Jinder Mahal with Sunil Singh

– Bobby Roode vs. Elias

– Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens

– The Revival, The Authors of Pain, Curt Hawkins vs. The Ascension, No Way Jose, Titus Worldwide with Dana Brooke

– Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ember Moon, Dana Brooke vs. Natalya, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan

– Raw Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy vs. Breezango vs. Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler

– Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn