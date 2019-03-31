More Matches Expected To Be Added To WrestleMania 35

Expect two more matches to be added to WrestleMania 35.

According to a report today by John Pollock of POST Wrestling, WWE plans on announcing a Raw Tag Team Championship Match and a SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match within the next few days.

Pollock was told that WWE decided on adding the Raw Tag Team Championship Match after removing the SmackDown Women’s Championship Match from the card following Asuka’s loss to Charlotte Flair on SmackDown LIVE. The SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match is expected to feature more than two teams.

The Raw Tag Team Championship is currently held by The Revival whereas The Usos are the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

The addition of these two matches would bring the total number of matches to 16.