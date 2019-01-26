More News Regarding Ronda Rousey’s Future With WWE

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, who broke the story about Ronda Rousey possibly “finishing up” with WWE at WrestleMania, said the following about the situation:

“She is working full-time through WrestleMania and maybe, you know WrestleMania was the date on the books that she was finishing last week. You know wrestling and I know wrestling that if it gets really big that she’s leaving after WrestleMania she’ll want to surprise people, Vince will want to surprise people they may make it go for a month.”

“If she was a dude she would be working the Saudi show in May, and if there’s any chance women can work that show I’m sure they’ll put her on the first one which you know who the hell knows what’s going on there? The point is she may work another month or two, it’s like I wrote, there’s no hard date.”