More On Kassius Ohno Going For The ICW Title, WWE Top 10 Giant Slayers, Booker T

– As seen above, the latest WWE Top 10 looks at Superstar giant slayers.

– WWE NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno is set to challenge Joe Coffey for the ICW World Heavyweight Title on September 17th at the “Infamous ICW” show in Newcastle, England. Below is the full announcement sent out by ICW:

NXT’s Kassius Ohno to challenge Joe Coffey for ICW World Heavyweight Championship in The UK GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – ICW owner and founder Mark Dallas today announced that Kassius Ohno will be in action at the upcoming “Infamous ICW” show in Newcastle, England, on September 17th. “The Knockout Artist” will go one on one with ICW World Heavyweight Champion Joe Coffey, with the title at stake. This event will also feature Legion vs. The Filthy Generation, Moustache Mountain – Tyler Bate & Trent Seven – vs. The Marauders, and Lionheart vs. Johnny Moss. VIP, seated and standing tickets are all available at bit.ly/ICWTickets, and through Ticketmaster. Coffey and Ohno have met twice before, and have one win a piece. The eyes of the world – and those of the rabid Newcastle ICW fanbase – will be on this rubber match. With ICW on the road to its massive arena show at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on November 19th, Coffey will be anxious to hold on to the World Heavyweight Championship he won in April of this year. For more information, visit www.insanewrestling.co.uk.

– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Corey Graves and Rob Van Dam have been added to the Hurricane Harvey benefit show being put on by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The live show takes place in Los Angeles on WWE No Mercy Sunday later this month. Booker tweeted this update: