More On Ric Flair Being At TV This Week, WWE’s Abu Dhabi Live Event, AJ Styles – Shinsuke Nakamura

– Above is video of Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Champion AJ Styles celebrating in the ring with a young fan after the WWE live event in Padova, Italy over the weekend.

– As noted, the newly announced WWE live event on December 8th in Abu Dhabi will feature Triple H vs. Roman Reigns. A steel cage match with Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar is also scheduled. This live event was added once the December 8th live event in India was nixed. Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss was also announced for the December 7th live event in Abu Dhabi. Bray Wyatt, Kane, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe and Finn Balor are also advertised for the events.

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was also backstage for Monday’s RAW in Atlanta, where he resides now, according to PWInsider. Flair returned to WWE TV on last night’s SmackDown in Charlotte, NC to greet new SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair after her big title win over Natalya. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore posted this backstage photo with The Nature Boy last night: