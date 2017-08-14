Latest On Ric Flair Being Hospitalized, SmackDown Superstar Turns 36, WWE Top 10

– As seen above, the latest WWE Top 10 video features brutal assaults with steel ring steps.

– SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston turns 36 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund turns 68, WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano turns 30 and wrestling legend Bobby Eaton turns 59.

– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was admitted into a hospital this weekend and his manager took to social media to ask fans to pray for The Nature Boy, noting that there was no reason to panic. WWE’s Michael “PS” Hayes visited Flair in the hospital yesterday and tweeted the following on his condition: