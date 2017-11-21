More On Tonight’s SmackDown, HBK & Johnny Gargano Comment On Ab Contest, George Barrios

– Cathy Kelley previews tonight’s WWE SmackDown in this new video.
– WWE issued the following today:
WWE®’s George Barrios to Participate in the 45th Annual UBS Global Media and Communications Conference
11/21/2017 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Chief Strategy & Financial Officer, George A. Barrios, will participate in a presentation at the 45thAnnual UBS Global Media and Communications Conference in New York City on Monday, December 4, 2017.
A live audio webcast will be available online at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Mr. Barrios’ remarks are expected to begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET. A replay of the presentation will be available after the actual event and will be available for 90 days following the conference.
– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels tweeted the following on his “Ab Contest” with Johnny Gargano this past weekend, which took place backstage at WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” in Houston. Also below is video of the segment for those who missed it:
I’d like to congratulate @JohnnyGargano for his victory…a “slim” one, in the 1st Inaugural #AbOff !! My 4.75 3/4 pack had no chance against his 8 pack!!! 😩 😂 #RAW
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) November 21, 2017
My abdominal muscles humbly accept this victory, @ShawnMichaels. But I think the world needs a rematch around a bigger stage! Say in about 5 months, Mr. Wrestlemania? 🤔 https://t.co/mRG4byzYtT
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) November 21, 2017
Hmmmm… #WrestleManiaRematch #AbOff2 #RAW https://t.co/YWb17gTdwV
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) November 21, 2017
Cast your vote for @JohnnyGargano or me!! #AbOff pic.twitter.com/2bjwC7rnl8
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) November 19, 2017