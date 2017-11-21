More On Tonight’s SmackDown, HBK & Johnny Gargano Comment On Ab Contest, George Barrios

– Cathy Kelley previews tonight’s WWE SmackDown in this new video.

– WWE issued the following today:

WWE®’s George Barrios to Participate in the 45th Annual UBS Global Media and Communications Conference

11/21/2017 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Chief Strategy & Financial Officer, George A. Barrios, will participate in a presentation at the 45thAnnual UBS Global Media and Communications Conference in New York City on Monday, December 4, 2017.

A live audio webcast will be available online at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Mr. Barrios’ remarks are expected to begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET. A replay of the presentation will be available after the actual event and will be available for 90 days following the conference.