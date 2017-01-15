More On Vince McMahon Changing His Mind On The Undertaker vs. John Cena, Latest WWE Top 10 Video

– It was reported earlier this week that John Cena facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 is no longer in WWE’s plans since Vince McMahon simply changed his mind on having the match take place. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer, who originally reported the news, the change was made because McMahon is looking at things in the long-term.

– WWE’s latest Top 10 video looks at the 10 most incredible competitive tests of strength to take place in WWE. Mark Henry towing two trucks topped the list, followed by Lex Luger bodyslamming Yokozuna and Big Show tipping over a jeep.