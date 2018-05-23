More On WWE Considering Longer PPV Events

As we noted earlier on the site that WWE officials are planning a big change for future pay-per-view events following the revelation that they will be dual-branded going forward, beginning with next month’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Pwinsider.com has been able to confirm that all WWE PPV events will now start at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT. The ‘big four’ events (Royal Rumble, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series) will be a minimum of five hours in length. The kickoff shows would now start at 6 PM ET.