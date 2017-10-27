More Photos From ESPN 30 For 30 Screening, Natalya On Working With New Total Divas, Fans On RAW

– Below is video of SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya talking to BUILD about the season 7 premiere of Total Divas, which premieres on November 1st. Regarding Carmella, Nia Jax and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss joining the cast, Natalya says it’s nice having new blood that come on the show and mix things up. She’s built a bond with Carmella, who is now one of her closest friends on the blue brand. Natalya says they both agree that being a heel is a lot more fun than being a babyface, and that Carmella is one she can always vent to.

Natalya also noted that she and Carmella both deal with Lana on the show a lot. Natalya says Lana is great but she’s also high maintenance a lot of the time, joking that she doesn’t know how Rusev does it. Natalya says it’s also great having Nia Jax on the show as they didn’t know a lot about each other until they started filming together. Natalya says she started falling in love with Nia’s ability to just speak her mind as she got to know her. She says if Nia doesn’t like something, she says it and wears her heart on her sleeve. Natalya added that working with Nia made her want to be a lot more open and honest.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which brand has the better line-up of champions – the red brand with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore or the blue brand with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya. As of this writing, 82% voted for RAW.

– A second screening for ESPN’s “30 For 30” special on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was held last night in Atlanta. WWE Hall of Famers Diamond Dallas Page & Michael “PS” Hayes were in attendance along with The Undertaker, Luke Gallows, Dolph Ziggler and others. Below are photos from the event plus comments from WWE stars who attended Wednesday’s screening in New York City:

Thank you for inviting me!! @30for30 are so great and this was no exception. A great job covering a 45+ year career https://t.co/mjYicbn9mP — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) October 26, 2017

On Nov. 7th the world will laugh, cry & learn why my dad paid the ultimate sacrifice 2 be the greatest of all time! SO PROUD ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DgAtARYi3K — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 26, 2017

Had A Great Time At My 30 For 30 Premiere. Want To Thank All My Friends And Family For Making This Day Special. Can't Wait For Nov 7th! pic.twitter.com/qTlpfsAotq — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 27, 2017

It's already been a very special evening as WWE Superstars and Legends show their support for @ricflairnatureboy's @ESPN @30for30. Even The #UNDERTAKER had to make an appearance! The magic continues with a special screening in #Atlanta. #NatureBoy #WOOOO A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Oct 26, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT