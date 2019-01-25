More Possible Spoilers Regarding WWE Royal Rumble Entrants

Mike Johnson of PWInsiderElite.com noted the following about more possible names that could be in the men’s Royal Rumble match:

“So, spoiler warning obviously, it appears Hornswoggle will be there this Sunday. I don’t know that he’s coming back to the company. I would assume it’s just some sort of surprise but I was told that there were plans for a Hornswoggle cameo at the Royal Rumble.”

“Erick Rowan is in Phoenix. No one that I have spoken to has seen Luke Harper so you got one half of the Bludgeon Brothers there.”

“Tye Dillinger is also there. First time he’s been on the road for WWE in quite some time and he is scheduled to be there at the Rumble and, I am told at the TV’s so he may return in some way, shape or form this coming week.”

“The Big Show will be there. He hasn’t been on TV of late since being connected to Cesaro and Sheamus on TV. The Big Show will be in Phoenix all weekend. He has been spotted and will Phoenix.”