More Updates To The WrestleMania 33 Card, Six-Pack Challenge, Updated Card
Based on a graphic from tonight’s WWE SmackDown, 30 spots are now confirmed for the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday – Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, Big Show, Dolph Ziggler, Apollo Crews, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Mark Henry, Titus O’Neil, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Mojo Rawley, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Simon Gotch, Aiden English, Kalisto, Viktor, Konnor and Sin Cara.
It was also announced on SmackDown that Alexa Bliss will now defend her SmackDown Women’s Title in a Six-Pack Challenge against Naomi, Carmella, Natalya, Mickie James and Becky Lynch.
Below is the updated WrestleMania 33 card coming out of tonight’s show:
Hosts: The New Day
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt
Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the RAW Women’s Title
Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose
Triple Threat Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles
Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
Non-Sanctioned Match
Triple H vs. Seth Rollins
Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker
John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse
Special Guest Ring Announcer: Al Roker
Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles
Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville
Kickoff Pre-show: Six-Pack Challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Title
Naomi vs. Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss
Kickoff Pre-show: Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, Big Show, Dolph Ziggler, Apollo Crews, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Mark Henry, Titus O’Neil, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Mojo Rawley, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Simon Gotch, Aiden English, Kalisto, Viktor, Konnor, Sin Cara