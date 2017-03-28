More Updates To The WrestleMania 33 Card, Six-Pack Challenge, Updated Card

Based on a graphic from tonight’s WWE SmackDown, 30 spots are now confirmed for the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday – Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, Big Show, Dolph Ziggler, Apollo Crews, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Mark Henry, Titus O’Neil, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Mojo Rawley, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Simon Gotch, Aiden English, Kalisto, Viktor, Konnor and Sin Cara.

It was also announced on SmackDown that Alexa Bliss will now defend her SmackDown Women’s Title in a Six-Pack Challenge against Naomi, Carmella, Natalya, Mickie James and Becky Lynch.

Below is the updated WrestleMania 33 card coming out of tonight’s show:

Hosts: The New Day

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Non-Sanctioned Match

Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

Special Guest Ring Announcer: Al Roker

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Austin Aries vs. Neville

Kickoff Pre-show: Six-Pack Challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Naomi vs. Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss

Kickoff Pre-show: Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, Big Show, Dolph Ziggler, Apollo Crews, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Mark Henry, Titus O’Neil, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Mojo Rawley, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Simon Gotch, Aiden English, Kalisto, Viktor, Konnor, Sin Cara