More WrestleMania Set Video, Terry Funk Pulls Out Of WrestleCon, Chris Jericho

– Above is an extended clip of the WrestleMania 33 set construction aerial footage that we posted last night. Unconfirmed reports from inside Camping World Stadium have WWE building a roller coaster to capitalize on the “Ultimate Thrill Ride” theme.

– WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho is bringing Roman Reigns back to his “Talk Is Jericho” podcast for Friday’s episode, due to popular demand. Wednesday’s guest will be Big Cass.

– WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk has pulled out of his WrestleMania 33 Week commitments with the big WrestleCon event due to health reasons. They tweeted the following on Funk’s status today: