Mother of Randy Savage and Lanny Poffo Passes Away

The mother of “Macho Man” Randy Savage has passed away.

Lanny Poffo, who is the brother of the late legendary wrestler, said in a tweet that their mother, Judith Sverdlin Poffo, passed away on Saturday night at the age of 90.

My wonderful mother died tonight at the age of 90. pic.twitter.com/FxIOyhaWr4 — Lanny Poffo (@LannyPoffo) June 4, 2017

Lanny had been taking care of his mother in recent years.

“I’m just taking care of my mother,” he said in this interview last September when asked what he’s doing these days.

“You know, after my father died and my brother died right after, she hit the skids pretty badly. So I sold my house. I moved in with her and she’s gonna be 90 years old January 28th. She’s doing much better. I told her, ‘Do you want to live? Or do you want to die?’ She says, ‘I want to live.’ I said, ‘Then you have to notify your face.’ And I haven’t seen her smile in years. ‘You know, you’re gonna have to smile and laugh.’ And she says, ‘But what after I lost?’ I said, ‘Fake it till you make it.”

In 2015, Savage was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Lanny. The decision was made by him against his late brother’s wishes, which made his mother upset. Savage wanted to have the whole Poffo family inducted into the Hall of Fame at the same time.

He said, “Now my mother was very upset because she knew that Randy’s wishes, she says ‘You can’t do that. This is Randy’s wishes.’ And I said, ‘I am the older brother now. I get to make unpopular decisions. It’s my wishes that are gonna happen. And Macho Man is going in the Hall of Fame because the fans have been suffering enough. On one hand you’ve got one Macho Man, on the other hand you’ve got millions and millions of Macho fans. And if it wasn’t for the Macho fan, the Macho man would not exist. So in a way, I am doing Randy’s biding.’”