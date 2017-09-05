Multi-Woman Match Set For WWE Backlash
Published On 05/09/2017 | News
It was announced at today’s WWE SmackDown tapings in London that SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi will team with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch to take on Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Natalya at the May 21st Backlash pay-per-view from Chicago.
Below is the updated Backlash card:
WWE Title Match
Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Usos
WWE United States Title Match
AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens
SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Natalya