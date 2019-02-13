Mustafa Ali Pulled From WWE Elimination Chamber, Replacement Revealed

It was announced on this week’s SmackDown Live that Mustafa Ali would not be able to compete at WWE Elimination Chamber due to injuries. Kofi Kingston was announced as Ali’s replacement for the match.
Meanwhile, Ali cut a promo regarding being pulled from the match.
Unfortunately, some injuries I picked up over the last few months caught up to me. @WWE will not medically clear me to compete in this Sunday's #EliminationChamber Match. My apologies to anyone I let down. pic.twitter.com/fmT4BrTA5D
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) February 13, 2019