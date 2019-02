Mustafa Ali’s ego wasn’t the only thing bruised after losing to Randy Orton on tonight’s episode of SmackDown LIVE.

Shortly after the match ended, WWE posted a photo from backstage of Ali sporting a nasty-looking black eye.

Ali appeared to suffer the shiner as a result of Orton stomping him in the face.

Ali had victory within his grasp as he looked for his signature 054, but Orton grabbed his feet and yanked him off the ropes right into an RKO for the win.