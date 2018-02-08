MVP Claims His Appearance On WWE Raw 25 Was A One-Off

In an interview with BLW Talk (via Wrestlezone), former WWE star MVP spoke about his appearance on Raw 25 last month. Here is what he had to say:

“By and far and away I was the sharpest dressed poker player in the building. At the end of the day I made a very nice pay day to show up in a suit, play cards, say hi to my friends, no bumps I win. It makes me laugh because people were like congratulations on going to RAW. Congratulations for what? It’s a date. I’m going to work, it’s a one off. Thanks I guess. not that big a deal. For me. With all due respect.”

“I want to get re-signed to the WWE just so I can make an XFL appearance at a game and then take a knee during the national anthem.”