MVP, Howard Finkel & SmackDown Stars Confirmed WWE Raw 25

WWE has announced that SmackDown Live Superstars AJ Styles, The New Day, Charlotte Flair, The Usos, Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon will be appearing on the Raw 25 show. Howard Finkel, MVP and Lilian Garcia are also confirmed. Lilian tweeted the following:

Excited 2 announce that I will be coming 2 @WWE #RAW next Mon 4 #Raw25 yr anniversary celebration! After being on 581 episodes of Monday Night Raw, it feels great to come HOME! Excited 2 c all the amazing Superstars I worked with & reconnect with all of you the @WWEUniverse ! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/EVS4j1KmvK — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) January 18, 2018