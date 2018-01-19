MVP, Howard Finkel & SmackDown Stars Confirmed WWE Raw 25

By
Andrew Ravens
-

WWE has announced that SmackDown Live Superstars AJ Styles, The New Day, Charlotte Flair, The Usos, Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon will be appearing on the Raw 25 show. Howard Finkel, MVP and Lilian Garcia are also confirmed. Lilian tweeted the following:

