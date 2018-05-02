MVP vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman Added To MLW Fusion TV Taping

Major League Wrestling sent out the following:



MAXWELL J. FRIEDMAN LOOKS TO PROVE HE’S BETTER THAN MVP THURSDAY AT MLW TV TAPING IN ORLANDO



ORLANDO – May 3rd in Orlando will see a culture clash in the squared circle as affluent elitist Maxwell J. fights MVP at the MLW Fusion TV tapings for beIN SPORTS hosted by Gilt Nightclub. In what will be his biggest challenge to date, the up and coming preppy Maxwell J. Friedman has been vigorously preparing for the bout training with his Ivy League alma mater Dartmouth College crew team in what his camp refers to as “intense cardio sessions.” Still, will the pampered trust fund kid who lives a life of privilege be ready to rumble with the master of “ghetto strong style”, MVP? A globetrotting veteran from the streets of Miami, MVP is a tough as nails brawler but also a challenge on the mat given his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu background. Will the arrogant elitist continue to climb the rankings or will MVP add another victim to his list? Find out next Thursday!



Tickets are on sale now at https://www.MLWTickets.com for Major League Wrestling’s May 3rd FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS. Watch Major League Wrestling: FUSION Friday nights at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on beIN SPORTS. Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “VIP Packages” also available.



Matches signed for May 3rd thus far include:



WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT – WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION SHANE “SWERVE” STRICKLAND VS. PENTAGON JR. (PRESENTED BY SALINA DE LA RENTA)



ACH VS. REY FENIX (PRESENTED BY SALINA DE LA RENTA)



MVP VS. MAXWELL J. FRIEDMAN



JEFF COBB VS. JAKE HAGER (MANAGED BY COL. PARKER)



BRIAN CAGE VS. “BAD BOY” JOEY JANELA (WITH ARIA BLAKE)



Talent signed for May 3rd thus far include:



“FILTHY” TOM LAWLOR



BARRINGTON HUGHES



SANTANA GARRETT



THE DIRTY BLONDES