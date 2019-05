The “Over The Budget” battle royal for AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV has been renamed the Casino (Battle) Royale with new rules:

The @AEWrestling #DoubleOrNothing "Over The Budget Battle Royal" is now called the "Casino Battle Royal" via today's #BeingTheElite. These are the rules of the match. pic.twitter.com/wRfxSr79f5 — Pro Wrestling Ultd (@PWUnlimited) May 6, 2019