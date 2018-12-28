Naomi Appears To Have A New Tag Team Partner

With WWE planning to introduce women’s tag team titles, it appeared that the company was building up an Asuka/Naomi team for the division. However, with Asuka winning the Smackdown live women’s title, it looks like Naomi will be getting a new partner in Lana.

Last week I got to team up with my dream partner @NaomiWWE ! We have talked about being the #RavishingGlow since 2015 … I say the sky is the limit & one day we will become #WomensTagTeamChamps ! @WWE pic.twitter.com/P0370d076P — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) December 25, 2018