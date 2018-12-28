Naomi Appears To Have A New Tag Team Partner

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

With WWE planning to introduce women’s tag team titles, it appeared that the company was building up an Asuka/Naomi team for the division. However, with Asuka winning the Smackdown live women’s title, it looks like Naomi will be getting a new partner in Lana.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR