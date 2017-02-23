Naomi Doing Rehab (Video), Seth Rollins Games, Possible WWE Roster Changes

– Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown All-Star Madden Challenge” continues in this new video as Seth Rollins goes up against NFL player Greg Olsen of the Carolina Panthers:

– It was speculated on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that we may begin to see some roster trades between RAW and SmackDown after WrestleMania 33. No word yet on which Superstars might be switching brands but we will keep you updated.

– As noted, Naomi was forced to drop the SmackDown Women’s Title this week after suffering a left knee injury while doing the split-legged moonsault at WWE Elimination Chamber as she defeated new champion Alexa Bliss for the title. Naomi posted the following video today, noting that she’s already doing rehab. We noted before that Naomi may be out of action for around 2 months but her status for WrestleMania 33 is still up in the air.

This looks like nothing but it hurts like hell I damn near blew out my mcl and every muscle from my calf to hamstring I’m just thankful it wasn’t worse…#glowmob #naomob #glowbots y’all keep the glow alive until I return #rehab