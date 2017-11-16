Naomi On WWE’s My First Job (Video), Goldust Does Topps KissCards (Photo), WWE Stock

– Above is the latest episode of WWE’s “My First Job” with Naomi discussing her journey from babysitting to dancing for the NBA’s Orlando Magic to WWE.

– WWE stock was down 0.11% today, closing at $27.39 per share. Today’s high was $27.66 and the low was $27.16.

– Goldust kissed a bunch of cards this week for a future trading card set from Topps, featuring the Kiss Cards that have been released with sets in the past. These cards include actual lip imprints from the Superstar chosen for that set. Goldust tweeted the following on the grueling experience: